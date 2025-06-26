I wanted to thank my local heroes, Mike and Gabriella Salisbury, for helping me find and rescue my 15-year-old Sheltie, Pipin, while on a hike in Romero Canyon on Sunday, June 22.

I was hiking up the trail when Pipin disappeared into a ravine off the trail. I searched for him but could not find him. I thought he had traveled down the creek, so I followed it back down, thinking he might have made his way back to the car.

When he wasn’t there, I began to hike back up the trail and met Mike and Gabriella. They stayed with me and helped me search and, eventually we heard him in a ravine just past the second creek crossing. Mike volunteered to head down the ravine and found him and carried him back up.

I am so, so and forever grateful for their kindness and support in helping me find my dear, old companion.

They are the true heroes in this world when we least expect them.

Thank you, Mike and Gabriella!