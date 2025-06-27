Venus and Mars were one morning found

Facing each other inextricably bound,

By a chain so fine with such intricate grooves

A trap so artful they couldn’t even move.

When you meet a new woman you row with your spine

Hard into the Pacific without a lifeline,

The mystery and danger come at you like waves

In this land of the free and the home of the brave.

It’s worth every smash, every stroke of the oar,

She guides you now and she’ll sail you to shore

When you give you get more than even your wishes

So says the story of the loaves and the fishes.

Stay in your lane, sometimes it seems hard,

Area 51 is a cosmic junkyard. Chaos, depression, envy and lust,

Engulf us in shadow and grind us to dust.

Those two Olympians despite all their treasure,

Could not move an inch , could not dance a measure

The gods came to mock them, to laugh at their plight.

Love and Violence bound ever so tight.