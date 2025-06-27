The crack investigative reporters for The Independent have uncovered how Zohran Momdani, recently elected Democratic candidate for N.Y. City, was able to win its party’s nomination for mayor this week.

According to a poll by The Hill, a top political website, in February of this year, Mr. Momdani was listed in last place with one percent of those asked, “If the Democratic Primary included the following candidates, which candidate would be your first choice?”

However, Mr. Momdani noticed that another listing was statistically tied with him: “Someone Else” was also attracting one percent of the vote.

Mr. Momdani, then, cleverly made a deal with Someone Else to join forces. Together, they were able to reach out to and persuade the massive Undecided block of voters to back Mr. Momdani.

In exchange for this, we’ve now learned that Mr. Momdani, secretly wanting to attain an even more prominent position in government, agreed to back Someone Else in the next New York mayoral election.