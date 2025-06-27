Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

2025 Santa Barbara Teen Star Naomi Jane to perform at Fourth of July Drone Light Show | Credit: Courtesy

Local Line Dance legend Tin to provide lessons at Fourth of July Drone Light Show | Credit: Courtesy

DJ Darla Bea and Saxophonist Gerry Smith Jr. to perform at Fourth of July Drone Light Show | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, June 26, 2025 – The wait is almost over – there is only one week left until Goleta’s first-ever Fourth of July Drone Light Show! We hope you have your red, white and blue attire ready to go and are excited about spending this historic, patriotic event with us at the Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue) football stadium. We have a great evening planned. Watch our promo in English and Spanish to learn more.

Here is a timeline and some important information to know before you go.

5:00 p.m. Parking lot at DPHS opens; parking is first come first served and carpooling is encouraged. There is limited handicapped parking available in the DPHS staff parking lot on Alameda Avenue as well and a roundabout drop-off location. There is no parking allowed along Cathedral Oaks Road.

5:30 p.m. Santa Barbara Airbus will be providing free shuttle service from the Costco Parking lot at the Camino Real Marketplace to the front of the High School on Alameda Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The shuttles will be available to take people back to the Camino Real Marketplace following the show.

5:30 p.m. Food trucks located directly outside of the stadium will be open. You can bring food inside the stadium but no large coolers or ice chests are allowed. Food Trucks at the event include Sassafrass, Santa Barbara Food Connection, Pancho’s Tacos, Don Pepe’s and Kona Ice.

6:00 p.m. Gates open at the stadium. Find a seat on the home side of the bleachers or bring a blanket and low beach chairs for the turf and track area. No camping chairs or pets allowed.

6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Music, dancing, and activities including games, photo booth, face painting, bubbles and more. DJ Darla Bea (Awarded Santa Barbara Best Event DJ past nine years) accompanied by saxophonist Gerry Smith Jr. will be entertaining the crowd. The dance floor will be open for all who want to get their Independence Day groove on.

7:00 p.m. Line Dancing lessons with local dance legend Tin who will call out dances throughout the night. Bring your boots and let’s get your sparkle on.

8:30 p.m. 2025 Santa Barbara Teen Star Naomi Jane will sing the National Anthem.

8:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 12-minute-long Drone Light Show set to begin at nightfall. We can’t wait to see what is created in the sky!

Please note, the best viewing of the drone light show is in the stadium itself. Please follow us on social media (X, Facebook and Instagram) to stay updated on the event. For example, we will let the public know if we reach capacity, if the parking lot is full, and if there are any weather delays or other pertinent information regarding the show.

None of this would be possible without the GENEROUS support of our amazing community partners. Please take a moment to read each of their names and be sure and say thank you!

Sponsors: The City of Goleta would like to thank our partners: Yardi Systems, Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Unified School District / Dos Pueblos High School, Alamar Dental Implant Center, Deckers Brands, Goleta Valley Historical Society, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, UCSB Athletics, Community West Bank, Fuel Depot and Point Market, The Cederlof Family, Best Best & Krieger, LLP, Olivia Sorgman Event Planner, Above All Aviation, Cottage Health, Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, Quality Roofing, Ramsey Asphalt, True North Wealth Management, Camino Real Marketplace, Friday Night Lights, and The Water Store.

Additional event information is available on the City’s website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/DroneShow.

We hope to celebrate with you on July 4th!