SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (June 2025) – Leading From Within, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization committed to empowering and connecting community leaders, has officially appointed Michael Medel as President of its Board of Directors.

For the past 17 years, Leading From Within has invested in Central Coast Community leaders to grow their capacity to lead, collaborate, and drive solutions. Since its founding, the nonprofit has supported 700 social sector leaders through its four distinct leadership development programs.

“Michael has demonstrated tremendous leadership at Leading From Within, and as an alumnus of our Katherine Harvey Fellows program, he has experienced firsthand the impact of our work,” said Leading From Within Founder Ken Saxon. “He brings passion and dedication as a fierce advocate for developing leaders who drive meaningful change in our local region.”

“I’m honored to guide Leading From Within at such an important time,” said Medel. “Having been born and raised in this area, I care deeply about the many issues and challenges our community faces in any given year. Not only have I personally benefited from our programs as a participant, I am eager to ‘pay it forward’ and lead this organization into a position that will continue to inspire future generations of leaders that will drive meaningful change in our community.”

Medel’s extensive experience in higher education and community leadership makes him uniquely suited to this role. His journey began at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) as a student-athlete. After earning his bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University and his graduate degree from California State University, Northridge, Medel returned to SBCC with a commitment to helping students from marginalized backgrounds realize their potential.

Over the past two decades at SBCC, Medel has served in numerous leadership capacities, including roles in Orientation Programs, Financial Aid, Enrollment Services, and Admissions and Records. He is currently Dean of the Business Division and has taught communication courses at SBCC, Ventura College, and Oxnard College for 17 years.

Medel has also served his community through membership in Santa Barbara Fair and Exposition Board of Directors, and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Adelante Charter School. Previously held board positions include the Goleta Boys & Girls Club and the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

For more information, visit http://www.leading-from-within.org.