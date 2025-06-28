I read about the eight-story building proposed for behind the Mission. I thought this was a fanciful idea that would extinguish itself early. I just read that the permitting process for this monstrosity is grinding on through the city permitting process.

If that building is built, it will destroy the view of the Mission, which is one of the draws for tourists visiting our city. It would destroy the ambiance of the neighborhood around the building and cause severe strains on local vehicular travel.

That part of the city with its historic past is not built to accommodate heavy traffic. During the evacuation ordered in a wildfire, congestion in the area behind the Mission could be disastrous for people fleeing a fire.

I doubt I am in a minority of Santa Barbarians opposed to this project and hope an organization exists or arises to fight this to an early end. I am sad that in a time when there are so many things we have to deal as citizens of the USA, that we also have to deal with the potential local calamity this project poses.