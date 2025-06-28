I am a dentist’s daughter. Yes, I learned at an early age to answer the landline professionally. Yes, growing up we were the nerd family that gave out Trident gum on Halloween.

After 30 years on the island of Maui, I returned to the mainland partly because my husband, Cyrus, wanted Dr. Lambeth and Dr. Howard’s care. The first time I sat In Lambeth’s chair, I said, “I am a dentist’s daughter. Do you have a treasure chest of freebies?”

Fast forward to being 60, COVID looming, I had a meltdown upon needing a root canal or worse. I looked Lambeth in the eye, making him promise me to save my number eight. He gave me that “Dad eye” that put me in my place. It all turned out.

What I cherish was his wisdom to put a grown daughter of a dentist in her place, while showing me the upmost care any person needed at that moment.

I’m not proud of what I put him through. However I do believe what he gave me I can give back to others.

The memorial of his life at Rincon (that his family blessed us with) showed that Lyndon Lambeth cared for each and everyone. That’s a lesson I will carry forth because he showed us the way — being a caring person to each individual everyday. To each and everyone. No matter what.

He is with us all who had the privilege to be in his chair, in his care, to learn how to give that kindness to anyone who crossed our paths.

Lyndon Lambeth. Thank you for your inspiration, goodness, and caring ways. You are Love, gave love, and will always be a beacon to all who have had the privilege to be in your presence.