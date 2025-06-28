Three Local Players Earn All-CIF Honors in Girls Lacrosse

Three local girls’ lacrosse players received All-CIF honors this week including Liv Plourde of San Marcos High as well as Dos Pueblos High teammates Reagan Arnold and Stella Lawler.

Plourde led the Royals to an 18-3 overall record, including a perfect 10-0 record in Channel League play. San Marcos advanced to the second round of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs with a thrilling 11-10 victory over Laguna Beach.

Individually, Plourde is the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of San Marcos High girls Lacrosse. Mia Richmond of San Marcos also garnered second team All-CIF-SS Division 2 consideration.

After finishing in third place in Channel League play, Dos Pueblos put together an extended run in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs, culminating in a 12-10 loss to Oaks Christian in the semifinals.

Arnold finished her career with over 100 goals as a Charger and Lawler’s play in goal was a key to Dos Pueblos’ success in the playoffs.