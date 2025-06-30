Attorney General Bonta Releases Third Annual State of Pride Report in Honor of Pride Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, in honor of Pride Month, issued a new “State of Pride Report” highlighting the California Department of Justice’s (DOJ) recent actions to support, uplift, and defend the rights of LGBTQ+ communities across California and beyond. Pride Month is a time to celebrate the beautiful strength and diversity of LGBTQ+ communities, as well as reflect on the struggles, sacrifices, and historic accomplishments of the LBGTQ+ equality movement. Despite the immense progress that has been achieved, LGBTQ+ individuals continue to face deeply rooted and emerging challenges across the nation. Amidst a rise in attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, DOJ remains steadfast in its commitment to fight alongside LGBTQ+ communities in pursuit of justice and equality.

“As a proud ally and advocate, I stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month and every month,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Amidst a rise in attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, it is more important than ever that we recommit ourselves to the ongoing fight for equality, safety, and inclusion. Today’s report highlights our commitment to defending, expanding, and advancing LGBTQ+ rights. It also underscores the work that remains to be done to ensure LGBTQ+ individuals have access to all the rights and resources they deserve. As the People’s Attorney, I remain steadfast in my commitment to using every tool at my disposal to safeguard the rights, freedoms, and wellbeing of our LGBTQ+ community.”

The State of Pride Report presents detailed insight into DOJ’s latest initiatives to confront hate crimes and discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. The report emphasizes the importance of the Attorney General’s Hate Crime Rapid Response Protocol, which equips local law enforcement with essential resources to efficiently handle significant hate crimes and extremism. The report also focuses on DOJ’s work to cultivate safe and inclusive learning environments for LGBTQ+ students that are free from discrimination and harassment, enable transgender athletes to participate in sports aligned with their gender identity, and defend access to critical lifesaving care.

The State of Pride Report also underscores the ongoing adversities LGBTQ+ individuals face in California and nationwide. Despite considerable progress, many LGBTQ+ individuals still experience discrimination, harassment, and violence in their daily lives. Transgender individuals are especially vulnerable, facing high rates of poverty, unemployment, and homelessness. These challenges demonstrate the need for ongoing protective efforts to uphold and expand LGBTQ+ individuals’ rights, enable all individuals to live free from discrimination and violence, and collaborate toward creating a more just and inclusive society.

Key data points in the State of Pride Report depict the reality of hate crimes and discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals:

In 2024, 2.8 million people in this state identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender — the largest number of any state in the nation at 9.5%.

Data reported to DOJ in 2024 shows that between 2023 and 2024, there were 172 reported hate crime events motivated by anti-LGBTQ+ bias (an increase of 13.9% from the previous year), 73 hate crime events motivated by anti-transgender bias (an increase of 12.3% from the previous year), 251 hate crime events motivated by anti-gay bias (an increase of 8.7% from the previous year), and 23 hate crime events motivated by anti-lesbian bias up from 17 the previous year.

In 2024 alone, more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills were introduced across the country – targeting healthcare, education, and public spaces.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most recent annual crime report showed a nearly 16% increase in reports of hate crimes nationally based on gender identity and a nearly 23% increase in reports of hate crimes based on sexual orientation.

The State of Pride Report can be accessed here. For additional information on hate crimes please visit here.