‘Mind the Gap 2025: Art Market & Gallery Show’ at the Community Arts Workshop

(SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 27, 2025) – Mind the Gap 2025: Art Market & Gallery Show returns to the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) for the second year in a row.

Vanae Rivera of Mary Tattoo hosts Mind the Gap 2025, Saturday July 19th from 10am- 7pm at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW); highlighting the importance of mindfulness and benefiting The Starfish Connection: a local non-profit dedicated to building thriving communities through gap and crisis funding.

A vibrant outdoor art market will showcase a wide variety of vendors offering unique, original artworks and handmade items; live artist demonstrations and a community chalk garden invites all ages to participate; as well as a curated gallery exhibition of over a dozen of Santa Barbara’s favorite artists.

Music will be provided by DJ Magneto. Food and drinks will be available from Rascal’s & Cafe Ortega. Those over age 21 can enjoy a glass of wine or beer in the Beer Garden.

Mind the Gap is a Summer Celebration of Creativity, Connection and Compassion.

Come for Art. Stay for Community.

Event hours at the Community Arts Workshop, located at 631 Garden St., are on Saturday, July 19th 10am-7pm. The event is free to the public. Please email Vanae Rivera at vanaerivera@gmail.com with market and gallery questions. For further information regarding the mission of The Starfish Connection, please visit: http://www.theStarfishConnection.org.

Sponsored by: Joe’s Cafe, Mary Tattoo, Mind Garden Screen Printing, Tower Roofing and Validation Ale.

A portion of all event proceeds will benefit The Starfish Connection.