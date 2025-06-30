Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Northern Branch Jail | Photo: Santa Barbara County

Santa Maria, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an incarcerated individual who died at the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) after being found unresponsive in his cell. The decedent is 54-year-old Juan Lara of Santa Maria. Lara was booked at the NBJ on June 26, 2025, by the Santa Maria Police Department for possession of methamphetamine with two prior convictions (felony), and misdemeanor charges of possession of narcotics, possession of paraphernalia, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was being held on $20,000 bail. Lara was seen by medical staff during the booking process.

On June 28, 2025, at approximately 10:45 pm, a custody deputy conducting a routine security and welfare check discovered that Lara was unresponsive within his assigned cell in the B Unit of the Northern Branch Jail. Custody deputies and Wellpath staff initiated life-saving measures including Narcan and application of an Automated External Defibrillator. County Fire and AMR responded to the jail and took over medical care, but were unable to resuscitate Lara, who was ultimately pronounced deceased by the AMR paramedic.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office are conducting multiple investigations into the in-custody death, including a Coroner investigation. The Sheriff’s Office will share additional information as it becomes available.