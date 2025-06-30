Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation Hosts Free Patriotic Outdoor Concert with Santa Barbara’s Prime Time Band

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, June 30, 2025 – The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) invites the community to celebrate Independence Day with a free, family-friendly concert featuring Santa Barbara’s beloved 80-member Prime Time Band on Friday, July 4th at 5:00 PM at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens (1100 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101).

Enjoy an uplifting afternoon of music that honors the spirit of freedom and the heroes who defend it. The concert program includes stirring tributes to military valor—with iconic themes from Band of Brothers and Top Gun—as well as fan-favorite selections from Wicked, How to Train Your Dragon, The Magnificent Seven, and classic patriotic sing-alongs.

“Each year we look forward to gathering with the community to celebrate 4th of July and also reflect on those who have bravely fought and continue to fight for our cherished freedom,” said VFW Lifetime Member and PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN, former).

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to claim a spot on the grass and are welcome to bring a picnic, blankets, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy this festive tradition under the sun.

For more information, visit: https://www.pcvf.org/4t-of-july-concert

About Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation is committed to honoring the men and women who have served in uniform at any time. PCVF does this by supporting veterans and active duty members, and related partner organizations, in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as preserving military history and legacy. The Foundation works to uphold Pierre Claeyssens’s vision that those who have served are “Never Forgotten.” PCVF is funded entirely by private donations. For more information, visit pcvf.org.