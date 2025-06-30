Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

MONTECITO, California – Sese Ntem, a community leader with over a decade of service experience and a global outlook, will take the helm as president of the Rotary Club of Montecito on July 1.

Ntem will succeed Kim Stone, who is stepping down after serving the club with dedication over the past two years. Founded in 1953, the Rotary Club of Montecito has been a catalyst for community and global service for more than 70 years.

“I’m deeply honored to step into this role and build on the incredible work of those who have come before me,” Ntem said. “Rotary’s mission of service above self is something I’ve lived by for much of my life, and I’m excited to help grow our impact both locally and globally.”

Ntem is a committed servant leader passionate about building community, fostering meaningful relationships and leading initiatives that uplift those in need. He brings to his new role a collaborative spirit, a global perspective and a deep dedication to Rotary’s values of service above self.

Born and raised in Togo, West Africa, Ntem grew up in a village where community came first. It was a place where people shared wisdom, supported one another and cultivated lifelong bonds. These early experiences shaped his core belief in the power of collective action and service to others.

After moving to the United States to pursue his education, Ntem graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a bachelor’s degree in Global and International Studies. Over the years, he has developed a reputation for strong leadership, compassionate service and cross-cultural connection through work in both the private and nonprofit sectors.

Now as Rotary President, Ntem is focused on expanding the club’s impact through youth mentorship, global partnerships and local outreach programs that support the underserved. His leadership reflects his belief that true service means showing up, listening well and working together for lasting change.

Ntem lives in Santa Barbara with his wife and their two children. He enjoys music, being a soccer dad, traveling and exploring new restaurants with his family. He is fluent in French and English and is always eager to connect with others in the spirit of service and community.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends and leaders who see a world where people unite and take action in their communities and beyond. Through service projects, scholarships, and various humanitarian efforts, Rotary members work together to promote peace, fight disease, support education and alleviate poverty.