Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 27, 2025

On June 27, 2025, at around 7:10 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department was dispatched to the Santa Barbara Harbor at 132 Harbor Way for a possible vandalism to a Harbor Kiosk arm broken by a GMC truck. The truck left the area and was followed by a witness. The truck was able to enter Hope Ranch and was located by officers near the intersection of Las Palmas Dr. and La Cumbre Rd. as it exited Hope Ranch. At around 7:27 p.m., a Santa Barbara Police Officer conducted a traffic stop, and the twenty-two-year-old driver, Jose DeJesus Lopez of Santa Barbara, was the only occupant in the truck.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department Deputies arrived at the location of the stop and advised Lopez was the suspect in an unrelated call in SBSO jurisdiction. They explained that Lopez was the suspect in an assault involving a knife that left one man with a laceration to the hand.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department took custody of Lopez and booked him into county jail on several charges.

Further investigation into the damaged Harbor Kiosk is pending, and appropriate charges will be filed at the conclusion of the investigation.