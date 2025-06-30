Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response Team is investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred early Sunday morning. On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at approximately 12:55 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 7300-block of Calle Real in Goleta.

The driver, 68-year-old Jeselyn Invina of Goleta, was traveling westbound when she reported looking away from her path of travel due to bright headlights of an oncoming eastbound vehicle. According to her statement, her vehicle veered to the right, eventually leaving the roadway and coming to rest in a nearby field.

When deputies arrived, they discovered an adult female pedestrian positioned off the roadway approximately 300 feet from where the vehicle came to rest. Emergency personnel rendered aid, but sadly, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coroner’s Bureau is releasing the identity of the decedent in this collision: 42-year-old Jennifer Lynn Bradshaw from Goleta.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Invina was unaware she had struck a pedestrian until deputies informed her at the scene. The Sheriff’s Major Accident Response Team is continuing to investigate the incident. At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.