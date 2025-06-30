Victory for Park Access: State Library Parks Pass Funding Restored in Final California Budget

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, CA — Today, California State Parks Foundation celebrated the restoration of $6.75 million in funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program. The Governor signed the budget bill shortly after legislative approval, officially securing funding for this popular and equity-driven program through December 31, 2026.

“The California State Library Parks Pass is one of the smartest access policies we’ve seen — low-cost, high-impact, and deeply aligned with equity goals,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “By restoring funding, California is reaffirming that public lands should be truly accessible to all.”

The California State Library Parks Pass gives library card holders free vehicle day-use entry to over 200 participating state parks. Since the start of the program, 33,000 passes have been distributed to more than 1,100 public libraries throughout the state. The program first started in 2021 with 5,000 available passes. Due to the popularity of the initiative, California State Parks expanded the program significantly in 2023. Library card holders can check out the passes and then return them to the library for others to use. Libraries report that these passes are one of their most checked-out items. At select library locations, participants can also check out a backpack along with the pass, with gear like binoculars, compasses, and wildlife guides.

The California State Library Parks Pass program is one of three equity-focused pilot programs introduced by Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in 2021 to support the state’s California for All vision. The initiative was part of the California Natural Resources Agency’s “Outdoors for All” framework, which outlines goals to expand parks in underserved communities, support access programs, and foster a sense of belonging for all Californians in the outdoors.

In 2023, California State Parks Foundation released compelling survey data highlighting the success of the California State Library Parks Pass program. The survey yielded these key insights, which show the impact and importance of the program:

63% cited cost as the primary barrier to visiting state parks.

cited cost as the primary barrier to visiting state parks. 90% said they now plan to visit parks more than seven times a year.

said they now plan to visit parks more than seven times a year. Nearly 70% reported household incomes below $60,000.

reported household incomes below $60,000. Over 63% identified as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color.

“Because of this decision, more families will share their first hike, their first trip to the ocean, their first connection to nature,” said Norton. “That’s the kind of impact that lasts far beyond any single budget year.”

Over the past two years, more than 8,000 Californians have signed California State Parks Foundation’s petitions urging lawmakers to preserve the California State Library Parks Pass. This strong and growing public response highlights the widespread support for breaking down barriers to accessing our state parks.

In January, Governor Newsom’s proposed budget included $6.75 million to continue the California State Library Parks Pass. But when the Legislature released its joint budget plan in June, that funding was stripped, putting the future of the program in jeopardy. In response, California State Parks Foundation mobilized quickly — launching a public petition, coordinating outreach to key legislative offices, and amplifying the program’s success through media stories and direct advocacy. That effort, combined with strong public support, helped restore the funding in the final budget package signed today.

California State Parks Foundation has led advocacy efforts for the California State Library Parks Pass since its inception, from supporting the pilot program’s implementation to mobilizing public support when funding was at risk. This work reflects California State Parks Foundation’s broader commitment to advancing policies and partnerships that make outdoor equity a reality in every corner of the state.

California State Parks Foundation plans to continue to champion equitable park access — not just by protecting programs like this one, but by advancing bold, people-centered policies that ensure parks are welcoming and accessible to all. The organization invites Californians to stay engaged and help build a future where everyone belongs in nature.

Learn more at calparks.org/libraryparkspass

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now, and for future generations. Learn more at http://www.calparks.org, or find California State Parks Foundation @calparks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X, and @californiaparks on Bluesky.