$4.3 Million Awarded for South Coast Bike, Pedestrian, and Safe Routes Projects

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments approved $4.3 million in Measure A funding on Thursday to support bicycle, pedestrian and Safe Routes to School projects in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Isla Vista.

The funding was awarded through the sixth cycle of Measure A South Coast Bicycle and Pedestrian Program and the South Coast Safe Routes to School Program.

“This funding shows how Measure A is working exactly as voters intended — delivering real improvements where people live, work, and go to school,” said SBCAG Board Chair Randy Rowse, mayor of Santa Barbara. “These programs help us build bike and pedestrian projects and improve safety near schools. It’s good for kids, families, and the entire South Coast.”

Of the $4.3 million total, about $2.3 million will go into multipurpose paths, crosswalks, and sidewalks, while nearly $2 million will help keep kids safe getting to and from school over the next few years.

Projects approved for funding include:

San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path (Goleta): Construction of a 1.5-mile multipurpose path connecting Cathedral Oaks Road to the Obern Trail, closing a key gap in the regional bike network.

Cliff Drive: Urban Highway to Complete Street Transformation (Santa Barbara): Design and construction of a 3.1-mile separated bike path and 13 new crosswalks along Cliff Drive, improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Milpas Street Crosswalk Safety and Sidewalk Widening (Santa Barbara): Installation of crossing enhancements and wider sidewalks to improve safety and walkability on a key corridor.

Franklin Creek Trail Improvement Project (Carpinteria): Upgrades to trail surfacing, safety fencing, lighting, and connectivity to enhance pedestrian access and school routes near Aliso Elementary School.

Isla Vista Mobility Plan Implementation (Isla Vista): Construction of new sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps at several locations to close gaps in the pedestrian network.

Additionally, Measure A funding will support several initiatives focused on community engagement and safety:

CycleMAYnia: Organized by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara, CycleMAYnia is an annual celebration of National Bike Month featuring community events, bike rides, and educational activities to promote cycling.

Bicyclist Skills and Safety Program: Led by MOVE Santa Barbara County, this program offers education and training for adults and youth on bicycle maintenance and safe riding skills, with a focus on e-bike safety.

South County Safe Routes to School Program: Also operated by MOVE Santa Barbara County, this program delivers safety education and activities at public schools throughout South County to encourage more students to walk or bike safely to school.

“The strong response we received this cycle shows the need for investments in bike, pedestrian, and safe routes to school projects across our South Coast communities,” said Jacky Mata, senior transportation planner for SBCAG. “We received 17 applications requesting nearly $8.8 million, far exceeding the $4.3 million available. Each proposal was carefully evaluated through a competitive scoring process, and the projects recommended reflect both high community priorities and the best opportunities to improve safety and connectivity.”

Measure A, approved by Santa Barbara County voters in 2008, is a local sales tax measure dedicated to transportation improvements countywide.

For more information about the program, the public can contact SBCAG by email at info@sbcag.org, by phone at (805) 600-4477, or visit our website at http://www.sbcag.org.

HISTORY OF MEASURE A

Voter passage in November 2008 of the Road Repair, Traffic Relief and Transportation Safety Measure (referred to as Measure A) will provide approximately $1.0 billion for transportation needs over 30 years within Santa Barbara County, from 2010-2040. The dedicated sales tax revenue generated will help leverage and match an estimated $0.5 billion in state and federal funds. Measure A went into effect and revenues began to be collected on April 1, 2010. Funds will be spent in accordance with the Investment Plan that was part of the measure.

The Investment Plan calls for the North County and South Coast to each receive 43.3 percent of revenues. The Measure A program includes $13 million for the South Coast Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Program and $13 million for the South Coast Safe Routes to School Program over the 30-year life of the Measure A program.