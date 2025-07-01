Pamela Gann Elected Board Chair for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Pamela Gann, a legal scholar and former college administrator with broad experience in higher education, public affairs, and international relations, has been elected chair of the Board of Directors for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Ms. Gann studied mathematics as an undergraduate at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before earning a law degree at Duke University, where she served as articles editor for the Duke Law Journal. After two years of private practice, she joined the faculty at Duke Law School, becoming a full professor in 1981. Ms. Gann went on to serve as dean of Duke Law for 11 years before being named president of Claremont McKenna College in 1999, a post she held until 2013. She currently serves as Trustee Professor of Legal Studies Emerita at Claremont McKenna. Her extensive published writings largely concern taxation, public finance, and international trade and investments. Ms. Gann has held visiting faculty appointments at universities throughout the country, and has taught law and international trade at seminars and institutes in Europe and Asia. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Pacific Council on International Policy, the International Women’s Forum, and the American Law Institute, among others. Her numerous awards include the A. Kenneth Pye Award for Excellence in Education (Duke Law School) and the Distinguished Service Award (Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), both received in 2013. She received a law doctorate from Claremont McKenna that same year. Ms. Gann is a Board Director for Cottage Health and previously served as a Santa Barbara Foundation Trustee and as a Board member for Direct Relief.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara remains an extraordinary resource for families in our community, so it is truly an honor to accept this leadership role,” said Ms. Gann, whose two-year term began July 1. “Creating opportunities for educational attainment has been a guiding principle throughout my career, which is why I joined the Foundation Board in 2018. I look forward to contributing further to this great organization’s success as the region’s premier provider of college scholarships and financial aid advisory services.”

Ms. Gann succeeds Danna McGrew, who will remain on the Scholarship Foundation Board. Ms. McGrew also joins the Scholarship Foundation’s Past Presidents Council.

“Pamela’s impressive record of achievement as a scholar, administrator, and thought leader speaks for itself. As you would expect, our organization has benefitted greatly from her insight. I am excited at the prospect of working with her in her new capacity as Board chair,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $167 million to some 64,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.