SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The County of Santa Barbara has successfully transitioned all seven local fire departments and medical 9-1-1 calls to the new Regional Fire Communications Center (RFCC). It centralizes dispatch, making operations more efficient by sending the closest and most appropriate available crews regardless of agency or jurisdiction.

The Regional Fire Communications Center (RFCC) was first approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2017 and broke ground in April 2023. Located at 4406 Cathedral Oaks Road, it transitioned to full operation on June 30th, 2025 after years of planning, interagency collaboration, and construction.

The Regional Fire Communications Center (RFCC) dispatches for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire Department, Guadalupe Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department, and American Medical Response (AMR).

The Regional Fire Communications Center (RFCC) dispatch call takers are trained as Emergency Medical Dispatchers (EMD). They provide pre-arrival instructions for each emergency call, including lifesaving skills such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

“Completing this transition marks a major step forward in regional emergency response,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Chief / Fire Warden Mark A. Hartwig. “The RFCC allows us to deliver faster, more coordinated service by connecting 911 callers with resources throughout Santa Barbara County, regardless of jurisdiction.”

“This facility represents years of planning and teamwork across multiple agencies,” said Garret Huff, Project Manager and Deputy Fire Chief of Emergency Services for SantaBarbara County Fire. “The RFCC is designed to dissolve jurisdictional barriers and ensure seamless communication among agencies so that help reaches the public as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

“Serving all of our communities in a more robust and efficient manner was the guiding principle of the operational area fire chiefs and their elected leadership,” said David Neels, President of the Fire Chiefs Association of Santa Barbara County. “Our desire to work together is a true benefit to all citizens of the county.”

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held later this year to celebrate this important milestone and showcase the new facility.