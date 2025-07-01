Santa Barbara County Releases 2024 Agricultural Crop & Livestock Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County’s Agricultural Commissioner’s Office released its 2024 Crop & Livestock Production Report, providing a comprehensive summary of acreage, production, and gross values for the county’s agricultural commodities

Agriculture remains Santa Barbara County’s leading industry with a gross production value of $2,009,138,000 in 2024, an increase of 7.1% over 2023.

It is important to note that the values in this report reflect the gross value of agricultural commodities grown in Santa Barbara County. These figures do not account for production costs such as labor, planting, irrigation, and distribution.

Strawberries retained their position as the county’s top crop for the 22nd consecutive year. A combination of increased acreage and yield contributed to a gross value of $860,478,000, marking an 11% increase over the previous year.

Nursery products, which primarily represent cut flowers and potted plants, held steady as the second most valuable crop at $124,473,000, supported by market demand and product stabilization.

Broccoli rose to the third position with a value of $93,423,000, reflecting a 7.7% increase. Despite reduced acreage, higher yields and strong market prices boosted the overall value.

Cauliflower moved up to fourth place with a gross value of $78,258,000, though this represents a 7% decrease due to reduced acreage.

Blackberries entered the top five for the first time with a value of $77,956,000, a 27% increase from 2023. This growth was driven by increased acreage, crop maturity, and improved growing practices.

The agricultural commodity that saw the sharpest decline compared to last year was wine grapes.

“Santa Barbara County’s wine grape production was markedly low, with reduced yields per acre. Despite this smaller yield, the high quality of the grapes fueled strong demand and robust pricing, especially when compared to other regions,” said Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer Jose Chang.

Livestock production value increased despite a lower number of stock. This was because of strong national cattle prices in 2024, driven by low inventory from high demand and prior droughts, increasing the per-animal value.

“In Santa Barbara County, better 2024 rainfall improved pastures, allowing for heavier calves and retention of more young stock, though local herd numbers remained down,” said Chang.

The Fruits & Nuts category dominated by strawberries, accounted for 53% of the county’s total gross production value, totaling $1,064,686,000. Vegetables made up 31% of the total at $628,145,000, while Nursery Products contributed 6% at $124,473,000. Wine grapes followed closely, comprising 3% of the total gross production value at $70,857,000.

The 2024 Crop & Livestock Report is available in English and Spanish

The 2024 report, as well as other reports since 1916, can be found online at

Crop Reports | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).

The 2024 report can be downloaded here:

English: https://www.countyofsb.org/asset/dd429196-3efd-48da-a032-a0366a6cc5cf

Spanish: https://www.countyofsb.org/asset/bad4c98f-6c4e-438c-b902-60fa28aabc4b