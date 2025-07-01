My favorite event in Santa Barbara is the Solstice Day Parade. What’s not to like?

And for me, this year, there was a special boost as part of the parade; a reminder of good in the world. Here’s why:

• I’d gone downtown with my little blanket and blue tape to mark out spectator space the day before.

• I did what I could to secure the blanket with a limited amount of blue tape.

• My friend and I enjoyed the parade.

• Cleaning up our area after the parade, I discovered that someone had securely reinforced my blanket with more green tape, using far more precision and tape that I had!

What an unexpected delight and kindness.

I just had to tell as many people as might read the letters section and perhaps offer a thanks to an unknown considerate person.