The Air Force’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Vandenberg Space X launches says “overall launches for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy up to 100 launches per year.” The Falcon Heavy, which has not launched previously from Vandenberg, will launch “a maximum of five times per year.”

Landings produce even more powerful sonic booms. The EIS calculates that sea lions in the marine-mammal protected areas “would be disrupted by noise and visual disturbance associated with up to 100 Falcon launches and up to 24 landing events per year.” That means 124 sonic booms annually.

The EIS also says Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches and landings “have the potential to cause damage to some structures depending on (sonic boom) levels.” It describes the rockets: “Falcon 9 generates over 1.7 million pounds of thrust … Falcon Heavy would generate more than 5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, equal to approximately eighteen 747 aircraft. Falcon Heavy is one of the world’s most powerful operational rockets.”

In October 2024 the California Coastal Commission denied the Air Force application for increased launches from 36 to 50. Nonetheless, the EIS “No Action Alternative” states the “environmentally preferable alternative” is that the Falcon 9 launches and landings would continue at SLC-4 as currently self-authorized already at 50 annually, once/week.

Information on submitting comments to the Air Force by July 7, by mail or online via the project website, is: http://www.VSFBFalconLaunchEIS.com.