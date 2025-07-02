Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara invites community members to celebrate this holiday safely by attending only professional fireworks displays, such as the Fourth of July Celebration on the waterfront. There’s no better place to enjoy a full day of festivities, including free live music and dance performances on the beach. The celebration culminates with a 20-minute fireworks display around 9:00 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration

Friday, July 4, 2025

Noon to 9:30 p.m.

West Beach (99 W. Cabrillo Blvd.)

Fireworks are illegal in the City of Santa Barbara

Due to Santa Barbara County’s drought-prone area, the use of unauthorized fireworks poses a significant risk of brush fires.

The Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department will conduct joint patrols to enforce the ban on illegal fireworks within the city.

Individuals found possessing or using personal fireworks may receive:

A misdemeanor citation

$1000 fine, and/or 6 months in jail

﻿“If You See Something, Say Something!”

Report suspicious activities and packages to police. If you know a specific location where illegal fireworks are being set off, please contact SBPD’s Dispatch Center on the Non-Emergency Line.

Non-Emergency Line

(805) 882-8900

Please provide as much information as possible to our dispatchers about the location of the fireworks. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.

July 4 Road Closures

Cabrillo Boulevard – Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Castillo Street to Calle Cesar Chavez

State Street – Closed to vehicle traffic at 6:00 p.m. from Gutierrez Street to Cabrillo Boulevard

Stearns Wharf – Closed to vehicle traffic at 3:30 p.m.

We encourage you to skip the drive and take advantage of the MTD’s Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle, which will be in service on July 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Parking

Waterfront parking lots will be open on July 4. Stearns Wharf will close to vehicular traffic from 3:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Overnight parking is not permitted in the Leadbetter, Harbor West, Garden Street, Chase Palm Park, Cabrillo West, Cabrillo East, La Playa East, and La Playa West Parking Lots.

Anticipate traffic delays in the area throughout the day. The City’s waterfront is bustling on the Fourth of July so parking can be limited; please drive safely and allot enough time to find an available parking spot.

Bicycle Parking

Riding a bike is a great way to attend the festivities! The City provides additional bike racks on Cabrillo Boulevard and in the Harbor during the event.

Safety

Instruct your children to seek assistance from a police officer if they become separated from you.

During the celebration, certified lifeguards and Harbor Patrol officers will be on duty. Lifeguards will be stationed at towers for easy identification, while the Harbor Patrol will be actively patrolling the harbor area by boat.

For additional event and advisory information, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/July4.