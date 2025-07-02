City Housing Authority Awarded $5.898 Million in Homekey+ Funding to Repurpose Motel into 33 Permanent Supportive Homes

Santa Barbara, CA – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) is proud to announce it has been awarded $5,898,178 in Homekey+ funding from the California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD). This funding, along with the City of Santa Barbara’s generous contribution of $6 million to support acquisition costs and conventional financing from Banc of California, will finance HACSB’s 3055 De La Vina adaptive reuse project, which will convert a former motel into 32 permanent supportive homes for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Located at 3055 De La Vina Street, the project will consist of 32 permanent supportive housing units and one onsite manager’s unit. The site is ideally situated within walking distance of parks, grocery stores, a pharmacy, and major transit corridors, ensuring residents have convenient access to essential services and community resources. The project also includes a dedicated community space and rejuvenated outdoor common areas and will provide critical wraparound services to promote long-term stability for residents.

This effort reflects HACSB’s ongoing commitment to addressing homelessness through innovative and cost-effective housing solutions. By repurposing existing infrastructure, the agency can deliver safe, stable homes more quickly and efficiently than traditional new construction. The award from the Homekey+ program, a statewide initiative backed by Proposition 1 funding, is part of a broader strategy to expand permanent supportive housing for individuals facing mental health challenges, substance use issues, or chronic homelessness.

Rob Fredericks, Executive Director of HACSB, stated, “Receiving this Homekey+ award is transformative for our community. By turning a vacant motel into quality supportive housing, we’re creating stability and opportunity for individuals who need it most. We thank HCD for their confidence in our vision and look forward to delivering homes that will truly change lives.”

The project will significantly enhance the existing structures by transforming them with a Spanish Colonial Revival design – creating a look and feel that harmonizes with the surrounding neighborhood. Construction is expected to be completed by early 2026. Upon opening, HACSB will collaborate with local nonprofit service providers to offer onsite case management, healthcare navigation, and other tailored supportive services to meet residents’ needs.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is dedicated to creating and preserving safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families. Through innovative development, strong community partnerships, and comprehensive resident services, HACSB works to foster stability, opportunity, achieve self-sufficiency and an improved quality of life across Santa Barbara residents.

Homekey+, administered by the California Department of Housing & Community Development, provides capital and operating grants to local governments and housing authorities to transform underutilized properties into permanent supportive housing. With this funding, HACSB continues to be a leader in the effort to address Santa Barbara’s homelessness and housing crisis, make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurring in the City of Santa Barbara.