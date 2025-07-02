Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA—July 2, 2025—Cottage Health’s Nursing Residency Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital has earned national accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Practice Transition Accreditation Program® (PTAP).

This prestigious designation recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence in supporting newly licensed registered nurses and those entering careers in acute care, as they transition into clinical practice.

“We are proud to receive this national recognition, which reflects the strong leadership and system-wide support behind our nursing residency program,” said Laura Canfield, Vice President of Patient Care Services & Chief Nursing Officer for Cottage Health. “It reinforces our ongoing commitment to preparing nurses for long-term success and advancing the quality of care provided to our patients.”

ANCC PTAP accreditation sets the global benchmark for nurse residency programs that guide registered nurses into professional practice. Accredited programs are proven to build a strong foundation for clinical competence, support ongoing professional development and promote a culture of lifelong learning.

To achieve PTAP accreditation, organizations must pass an extensive application process, including comprehensive documentation and a site visit.

Cottage Health provides new graduate nurses with an eight-month nurse residency program that combines classroom education, simulation and clinical preceptorship.

The ANCC is a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association. The organization’s internationally renowned credentialing programs certify and recognize healthcare organizations that promote nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes while providing safe, positive work environments.

