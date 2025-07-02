To say “It’s tragic, but it’s not our fight” is a dangerous denial of our interconnected struggle, as Maya Johnson powerfully illustrates in her piece “If It’s Not Your Fight, It Will Be Later.”

I commend every well-intentioned person who refuses to remain neutral — whether they attended the No Kings Day protest, or simply want to help but aren’t exactly sure how, myself included.

But true solidarity is not just empathy, a passive act, or onetime gesture. It means using your voice, resources, and privilege to help dismantle the systems causing harm, even when the struggle doesn’t directly affect you.

It’s standing not just with people in struggle, but behind them — letting their leadership and lived experience guide the work. It means supporting local organizers like @chicanoculturesb @ortegaparksb @the805undocufund @805immigantcoalition and others who are doing the real work to protect, organize, and heal our communities.

Solidarity is a commitment: to show up consistently, to listen deeply, to challenge your own complicity, and to keep learning — even when it’s uncomfortable.