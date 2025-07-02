Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center Announces Andrew Wilson as Board Chairman

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, JULY 1, 2025 – Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center (Hearts), a beloved community nonprofit delivering life-changing equine‑assisted services to children, adults with special needs, and veterans across Santa Barbara County, proudly announces the appointment of Andrew Wilson as the new Board Chairman, succeeding Thom Bateman.

Wilson, a lifelong Santa Barbara resident, brings over 30 years of financial expertise and deep-rooted community commitment to his new role as Board Chairman of Hearts. Currently Senior Vice President of Wealth Management at UBS’s Oak Financial Group, Andrew began his finance career in 1992 and has served Santa Barbara families ever since.

His leadership at Hearts runs deep: eight years as board member, former Treasurer, and Capital Campaign Co-Chair, where he was instrumental in guiding major fundraising efforts to support the center’s expansion. His dedication to nonprofit service extends beyond Hearts—he also sits on the boards of the Family Service Agency and has held roles with the Westside Boys & Girls Club and Old Spanish Days.

A third-generation member of the historic Rancheros Visitadores, Andrew grew up steeped in the equestrian traditions of the region. He earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Rhode Island before serving as a combat medic in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

In his new capacity as Board Chairman, Andrew aims to build upon Hearts’ mission and shares: “Hearts is truly a hidden gem in our community—an incredible place where lives are transformed every day. As we look to the future, our goal is to expand our reach and offer even more services that support physical and emotional well-being in a uniquely therapeutic environment. We want the community to know that Hearts is here for them, and we are committed to growing our impact to serve even more individuals in need.”

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center provides equine-assisted services to inspire, strengthen, and motivate children and adults with disabilities in Santa Barbara County. Since its inception in 1985, Hearts has grown its programs to serve more than 100 individuals each year with the help of 14 specially trained horses. Hearts also has programs serving U.S. Military Veterans and at-risk youth. For more information about its programs, visit http://www.heartsriding.org or contact info@heartsriding.org.