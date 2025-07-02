Hospice of Santa Barbara Announces Donation from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, June 30– The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has made a generous donation of $15,000 to Hospice of Santa Barbara, supporting ongoing patient care services for approximately 800 people annually in the Santa Barbara community. Patient care services encompass medical care management, volunteer support, anticipatory grief counseling, spiritual care, bereavement care management, and quality of life stipends.

“Hospice of Santa Barbara fills a critical need in the community, providing vital care and services to patients and their families,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “Our tribe is proud to support their efforts,” Kahm also shared.

Over the past 13 years, they have donated a total of $63,000 towards the organization’s efforts to serve people in Santa Barbara experiencing a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “They understand that community support is essential to our ability to serve everyone that needs us, free of charge,” said Selberg.

The services being funded aim to improve the medical, emotional and psychological outcomes for patients and their family members. For example, Hospice of SB’s medical care managers accompany patients to appointments, take notes, explain doctor instructions, and advocate for the patient, as needed. Over 38 percent of Hospice of SB’s patients are Latino, making the translation services Hospice of SB provides with its bilingual staff vital to patient care and treatment outcomes.

Mental health is another important aspect of the patient experience that Hospice of SB addresses. Studies indicate up to 48 percent of cancer patients fulfill criteria for clinical depression. However, studies also show that those who receive grief and mental health support have less anxiety, depression and overall psychological distress. Hospice of SB provides anticipatory grief counseling to help people prepare for the loss of a loved one and cope with their grief, both before and after the loved one passes away. Bereavement care also helps family members deal with depression, anxiety, stress, and physical tasks such as navigating Social Security paperwork or finding subsidized childcare. Counseling and practical support are provided by trained staff and volunteers.

Hospice of SB was founded in 1974, making it the second oldest hospice organization in the country. It employs about 50 staff and over 100 volunteers who serve 2,100 people with direct services and hundreds more with training classes, workshops, education, and outreach events. All services provided by the organization are free of charge.