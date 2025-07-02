In Memoriam: Frank Galindo 1944–2025

When talking about Frank Galindo, he was known for many things. He was a die-hard Santa Barbara High School Dons alumni. He played the lotto every single week, religiously. He was an army veteran. He was an avid golf player, all of his life, as well as an avid fisherman, spending any chance he got at different rivers and lakes throughout California. He loved Fess Parker wine and lovingly remembered his friend Fess as “good ol’ Davey Crockett, the nicest guy you’ll ever know.” He could spend every day of his life eating beans and homemade tortillas, often referring to himself as “a big ol’ beaner.” He was a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a great-great-grandfather, and a friend. But to his family, he was and always will be “Pop.”

Frank was born at Santa Barbara’s Saint Francis Hospital on May 14, 1944, to Frank and Hermelinda Galindo. He was the baby in the family, with nine older siblings: Raymond, Lupe, Armando, Eleanor, Raul, Humberto, Mavis, Edward, and Tony. He grew up on the Eastside of Santa Barbara, on Alphonse Street. He attended local schools on the Eastside: Franklin Elementary and Santa Barbara Junior High, and he graduated Santa Barbara High School in 1962. When asked what his favorite memories were growing up, his first answer was always being a part of “the golden tornado” on the Dons football team. He was a linebacker and a place kicker and was the most proud of his team and his boys winning the CIF championship in 1960 in his junior year. He also played baseball with the Dons, which he enjoyed immensely.

After high school, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and spent the next five and a half years enlisted, as a mechanic and a sharpshooter. Through the army, he traveled the world and was proud of his time enlisted. After his time in the military, he worked at the GTE/Verizon phone company. He continued his travels with the phone company, and he loved talking about his time in South America.

He met and married Phyllis Vincent, and together they raised three children: Richard “Chris,” Matthew, and Danielle. He loved his children and was proud to be their father. He lived a majority of his life in Southern California, spending his free time after retirement playing golf and having weekly breakfast dates with his high school friends. He loved family, visiting his friends, and listening to oldies. He and his Franklin and S.B. High School buddies would hold golf tournaments to fundraise for the Boys and Girls Club, an event he was most proud of. He spent his final years, surrounded by those who loved him dearly.

Frank passed away peacefully at his son Chris’s home in Lompoc on May 16, 2025, after a brief, courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. He spent his final week surrounded by those who loved him. He is survived by his children Richard “Chris” (Gina), Matthew (Christina), and Danielle (Lance), eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, as well as his longtime girlfriend, Becky, and many relatives and friends all over the country.

His family would like to thank his oncologist Dr. Julian Davis and his wonderful staff at UCLA Health. We will be having a Celebration of Life for Frank at Tucker’s Grove (Area 1) on July 13, 2025, beginning at noon.

When we found out about Grandpa Frank’s cancer, we started a small bucket list for him. We wanted him to have the chance to do some of his favorite things and things he had been wanting to do for a while. He was able to meet up with some of his friends for lunch at the golf course, and he was able to go to the Fess Parker Winery to reminisce about his friend Fess Parker. One item on his bucket list, something that he had really wanted to do, was go to a Dons home football game. He used that as motivation to get through chemo and beat cancer. In his honor, we invite any friends and family to join us at the first Dons home game later this year, to help us fulfill the final item on his bucket list.

We miss you, Grandpa. We miss your voice, your laugh, and the way you said hello. We miss the way your eyes would light up when you were given a glass of wine or when you saw a pot of beans on the stove. So many things remind us of you: the lotto, your gold Dons hat, Fess Parker wine, Modelo Especial, beans and tortillas, NCIS and your favorite character Agent Gibbs, golf, and oldies music. We are all at peace knowing that you are now reunited with both of your parents and all of your siblings up in heaven. We will keep looking up into the sky each night and try to find your star. We love you.