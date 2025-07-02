Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – July 1, 2025 — Two recent real estate transactions involving Curvature and Umbra Space—and totaling over 75,000 square feet—are significantly reshaping the industrial and R&D landscape in Goleta.

In a strategic relocation, Curvature leased 839 Ward Drive, a building owned by Majestic Asset Management. Simultaneously, Umbra Space, a fast-growing satellite technology company, signed a lease to backfill Curvature’s former space at 7418 Hollister Avenue, also owned by Majestic. This off-market deal brings Umbra closer to Goleta’s cluster of aerospace and tech firms and marks a significant expansion from its long-standing presence in downtown Santa Barbara.

“These deals reflect the ongoing evolution of Goleta as a hub for advanced technology and aerospace,” said Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group, who represented Majestic in both leases and Curvature in its relocation. Caitlin Hensel of Hayes also represented Majestic, while Bart Reinhard, Dan Sanchez, and Tate Magner of Jones Lang LaSalle represented Umbra.

“It’s exciting to see Goleta’s R&D market thriving and in demand by great companies like Curvature and Umbra, as well as corporations like Google and Lockheed Martin, and of course small startups incubating out of UCSB,” Hensel added. “Goleta is on a roll!”

Well suited for Curvature’s operational needs, 839 Ward Drive consists primarily of high-bay, clear-span warehouse, in addition to modern office and R&D space previously occupied by Herbl. Curvature, a reseller of IT equipment and server hardware, has maintained a footprint in Goleta since 2000.

Meanwhile, 7418 Hollister Avenue—a 96,000 square foot flex building formerly part of the Citrix Systems campus—is now home to Redwire Space and Umbra, each occupying about half. With these two tenants, the building is a dynamic node within Goleta’s thriving space engineering ecosystem, which includes Northrop Grumman, LaunchPoint, Raytheon, and Las Cumbres Observatory.

“This new facility is a transformative step for Umbra,” said David Langan, Umbra’s CEO in a release. “Not only does it represent a significant investment in our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, but it also reflects our confidence in the technology, the team and the growing demand for timely, trusted and operational SAR [synthetic aperture radar] capabilities.”

Goleta’s appeal for companies in aerospace, engineering, and research is enhanced by proximity to UC Santa Barbara, a nationally ranked university known for its strength in science and engineering disciplines.

Majestic Asset Management, based in Agoura Hills, owns and operates 19 commercial buildings in Goleta as part of a broader portfolio across Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara counties.

To learn more about opportunities in other Majestic Asset Management properties, contact Francois DeJohn or Caitlin Hensel. The team has completed 9 Flex/R&D leases totaling 132,000 SF at Majestic properties so far in 2025.