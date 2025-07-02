Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

TRI-COUNTIES, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County, and Ventura County Air Pollution Control Districts (APCD) encourage residents to prepare for potential poor air quality caused by smoke, now that the area has entered peak wildfire season.

Smoke and ash from wildfires contain very small particles known as particulate matter that can travel hundreds of miles. These particles harm the lungs and heart and can cause coughing, wheezing, breathing difficulty, chest pain, nausea and, in severe instances, premature mortality. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, kids, and pregnant women are especially sensitive.

The best protection against wildfire smoke is to stay indoors as much as possible when smoke is present. Take these steps to stay safe: