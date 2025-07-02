Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters Open July 4th Weekend

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — As fireworks light up the skies this Independence Day, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is reminding the public that shelters will remain open for regular business hours throughout the holiday weekend, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, July 1 through Sunday, July 6 2025.

While many government offices close for the holiday, SBCAS will continue providing essential support to community members and their pets all weekend long. Staff and volunteers will be available to assist with lost and found pets, stray animal intake, and reunifications.

“July 4th is one of the busiest times of the year for our animal shelters due to fireworks-related escapes. We take in an average of 200 animals during the holiday weekend and over 75% of those are lost pets,” said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Animal Services.

“Keeping our doors open during this critical time is part of our commitment to public safety and to helping families get their pets back home quickly.”

SBCAS reminds the County of Santa Barbara to Prepare with the following recommendations:

• Microchip your pets.

• Ensure your pets have ID tags with current contact information.

• Keep pets indoors and in a secure environment during fireworks displays.

• Create a safe, quiet space where your pet can feel secure.

• If you find a stray animal, check for tags and have it scanned for a microchip.

Your local SBCAS shelter can help.

For non-emergency reunifications, SBCAS recommends checking Petco Love Lost, a free online tool that uses facial recognition to match lost and found pets: http://sbcanimalservices.org/lostfound

SBCAS encourages residents to act quickly if they’ve lost a pet or found someone else’s. “The sooner a pet is reported lost or found, the more likely we are to reunite them with their family before they enter the shelter system,” Aguilar added.

To help residents prepare this Fourth of July, SBCAS will continue offering Free Microchips and Crate Loans through July 7th. Pet owners can stop by any shelter location during business hours to borrow a crate at no cost, providing pets a calm, contained space during stressful events.

Visit one of our locations for a free microchip or to borrow a crate:

• Santa Maria Animal Center: 548 W Foster Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455

• Lompoc Animal Center: 1501 W Central Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436

• Santa Barbara Animal Center: 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Let’s work together to keep pets safe, secure, and at home this Fourth of July. For more information about services, shelter locations, and how to get involved, visit http://www.sbcanimalservices.org/july4.

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.