SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 30, 2025

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – May 31, 2025

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.2 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for May 2025, the eleventh month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $31.8 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $28.1 Million came from hotels and $3.7 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 2.0% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $34.5 Million, of which $28.7 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.

Thu Jul 03, 2025 | 01:42am
