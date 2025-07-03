Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 2, 2025

The Santa Barbara Police Department reminds the public to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday responsibly by planning ahead by designating a sober driver, using public transportation or ride share or calling a cab. During the Fourth of July holiday period Thursday July 3rd through Saturday, July 5, the Santa Barbara Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In 2023, 617 people were killed in crashes throughout the U.S. during the Fourth of July holiday period. Of those deadly crashes, 38% involved alcohol. In California, 29 people were killed in crashes and California Highway Patrol officers made over 1,300 arrests for driving under the influence during last year’s Independence Day holiday period.

“Designating a sober driver is a simple choice that can save your life and the lives of others on the road,” Traffic Sergeant Douglas Klug said. “Drunk driving is one hundred percent preventable. We’re asking everyone to think of your loved ones, friends and family before getting behind the wheel. Make a plan to get home safely.”

Impaired driving is not caused by alcohol alone – prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other substances may also lead to impairment. If you plan to drink or take any medication with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive.

Here are tips for a safe and sober Fourth of July:

• Designate a Sober Driver: Choose someone ahead of time who will stay alcohol-free and make sure everyone gets home safely.

• Use Ride-Sharing Services or Public Transportation: If you plan to drink, use public transit or a rideshare service, or call a cab.

• Host Responsibly: If you’re hosting, offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure your guests have safe, sober rides home.

• Look Out for Others: Don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Take their keys and help arrange a safe ride.

• Stay Alert: Watch for impaired drivers on the road and report them to local law enforcement by calling 911

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.