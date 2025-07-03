Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, July 3, 2025 – The sky will soon be our canvas for the City of Goleta’s historic 4th of July Drone Light Show event. This free patriotic party kicks off at 6:00 p.m. at the Dos Pueblos High School Football Stadium (7266 Alameda Avenue). So be sure to wear your stars and stripes and boots for some line-dancing fun. We have a great evening planned. Watch our promo in English and Spanish to learn more.

We don’t want to drone on, but here are some important last-minute details.

The best viewing of Drone Light Show is in the stadium itself. Please follow us on social media (X, Facebook and Instagram) to stay updated on the event. For example, we will let the public know if we reach capacity, if the parking lot is full, and if there are any weather delays or other pertinent information regarding the show.

5:00 p.m. Parking lot at DPHS opens; parking is first come first served and carpooling is encouraged. There is limited handicapped parking available in the DPHS staff parking lot on Alameda Avenue as well and a roundabout drop-off location. There is no parking allowed along Cathedral Oaks Road.

5:30 p.m. Santa Barbara Airbus will be providing free shuttle service from the Costco Parking lot at the Camino Real Marketplace to the front of the High School on Alameda Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. The shuttles will be available to take people back to the Camino Real Marketplace following the show. There will be an ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible vehicle on site.

5:30 p.m. Food trucks located directly outside of the stadium will be open. You can bring food inside the stadium but no large coolers or ice chests are allowed. Food Trucks at the event include Sassafrass, Santa Barbara Food Connection, Pancho’s Tacos, Don Pepe’s and Kona Ice.

6:00 p.m. Gates open at the stadium. Find a seat on the home side of the bleachers or bring a blanket and low beach chairs for the turf and track area. No camping chairs or pets allowed.

6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Music, dancing, and activities including games, photo booth, face painting, bubbles and more. DJ Darla Bea (Awarded Santa Barbara Best Event DJ past nine years) accompanied by saxophonist Gerry Smith Jr. will be entertaining the crowd.

7:00 p.m. Line Dancing lessons with local dance legend Tin who will call out dances throughout the night.

8:30 p.m. Welcome from City of Goleta Mayor Perotte, 2025 Santa Barbara Teen Star and rising star in general Naomi Jane will sing the National Anthem and one of her award-winning songs.

8:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 12-minute-long Drone Light Show set to begin at nightfall. We can’t wait to see what is created in the sky!

None of this would be possible without the GENEROUS support of our amazing community partners. Please take a moment to read each of their names and be sure and say thank you!

Sponsors: The City of Goleta would like to thank our partners: Yardi Systems, Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Unified School District / Dos Pueblos High School, Alamar Dental Implant Center, Deckers Brands, Goleta Valley Historical Society, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, UCSB Athletics, Community West Bank, Fuel Depot and Point Market, The Cederlof Family, Best Best & Krieger, LLP, Olivia Sorgman Event Planner, Above All Aviation, Cottage Health, Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, Quality Roofing, Ramsey Asphalt, True North Wealth Management, Camino Real Marketplace, Friday Night Lights, and The Water Store.

Additional event information is available on the City’s website at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/DroneShow.

We look forward to celebrating our country and community with you on July 4th!