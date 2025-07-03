Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Celebrate Lives Transformed at Summer Graduation Ceremony on July 12

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is proud to celebrate another milestone in its long-standing commitment to restoring lives and breaking the cycle of addiction and homelessness. On Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM, the community will gather at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara (1 N Calle Cesar Chavez #21, Santa Barbara). This powerful event will honor the most recent graduates of the Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program, marking a continued legacy of life transformation with more than 1,000 men and women having completed the program since its inception.

For over 25 years, the Rescue Mission has offered a safe and structured path to recovery for individuals struggling with addiction and homelessness. The program’s long-term recovery rate—more than twice the national average—is a testament to its effectiveness and the unwavering support of a caring community.

“This celebration reminds us that change is possible and hope is alive,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Each graduate has overcome tremendous challenges, and their stories reflect the courage it takes to start over and the strength it takes to keep going.”

The ceremony will feature personal testimonies from graduates, encouraging messages from staff and volunteers, and a reception where friends, families, and supporters can gather to celebrate these remarkable achievements. The public is warmly invited to attend and experience the joy of witnessing lives renewed and futures reclaimed.

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission annually provides over 100,000 meals and more than 45,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.