Veggie Rescue Joins Solvang July 4 Parade with The Balay Ko Foundation & Grimmway Farms

Santa Ynez Valley, CA — [June 30, 2025] — SYV Fruit & Vegetable Rescue, also known as Veggie Rescue, is excited to announce its participation in this year’s Fourth of July Parade in Solvang. A longstanding hunger relief and anti-food waste nonprofit, Veggie Rescue has served Santa Barbara County since 2010 by rescuing and redistributing 4 million pounds of surplus produce and other food to local nonprofits serving food-insecure community members.

Paradegoers can spot Veggie Rescue’s brand-new refrigerated van making its parade debut, thanks to a generous gift from The Balay Ko Foundation. Volunteers will also be handing out complimentary bags of baby carrots, generously donated by Grimmway Farms—a beloved tradition made possible once again by the farm’s support.

Veggie Rescue currently partners with 60 farms and businesses across the county to rescue fresh, surplus produce and other food items. With three refrigerated trucks/vans, the organization ensures donations are delivered within 24 hours to 45 local nonprofits, schools, and churches helping feed those in need.

The Solvang Independence Day Parade will be held on Friday, July 4 at 10:00 a.m., beginning at the corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road in downtown Solvang.

To learn more about Veggie Rescue’s mission and impact, visit http://www.veggierescue.org.