From left to right, attorneys Danielle De Smeth, Ron S. Bamieh and Jennifer Yates outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse. | Credit: Juan Trujillo

SANTA BARBARA, California – Bamieh & De Smeth, PLC, a respected law firm with offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura, is celebrating 10 years of serving the Santa Barbara community. The firm opened its Santa Barbara office in 2015 under the direction of attorney Danielle De Smeth and has since provided trusted legal representation to clients across the Central Coast.

Bamieh & De Smeth was founded in 2002 by Ron S. Bamieh, a former Ventura County senior deputy district attorney with a strong background in trial work. Bamieh gained early recognition for handling high-profile cases and has since tried more than 60 criminal cases and over 10 civil cases to verdict. In 2013, he was named a California Super Lawyer, a distinction reserved for the top 5 percent of attorneys in the state. He has maintained that distinction every year since.

Danielle De Smeth, a Ventura County native and Santa Barbara resident, joined the firm in 2013 and opened the Santa Barbara office two years later. She became managing partner in 2019 and helped expand the firm’s civil and family law practice areas. A graduate of UC Berkeley and Loyola Law School, De Smeth has been recognized for her leadership and legal work by the Pacific Coast Business Times, Women Lawyers of Ventura County and other local organizations.

Jennifer Yates, a UCSB graduate, runs the firm’s family law department. She has been handling family law cases in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties since 2009 and became a partner at Bamieh & De Smeth in 2023. Yates was named a Rising Star by California Super Lawyers in 2021 and 2024. She has helped hundreds of clients navigate difficult divorce and custody battles. She is a certified family law mediator.

Bamieh & De Smeth handles a broad range of cases, including personal injury, criminal defense, family law, sexual abuse, and education rights cases. Its attorneys are known for their client-centered service, fearless dedication, and extensive courtroom experience, having conducted more trials than any other firm in Ventura County. Notable results include a $6.8 million settlement for 10 students abused by their special education teacher, more than $3 million recovered from a church for survivors of sexual abuse, and over $1 million for a client injured in a rear-end collision with a delivery truck. Attorneys have also achieved countless acquittals and dismissals of criminal charges on behalf of their clients.

In addition to their legal work, Bamieh & De Smeth attorneys are active in the community and regularly mentor young attorneys and students interested in law. The firm’s dedication to justice and client service has earned the firm recognition from multiple publications and organizations, including “Best Law Firm” honors and consistently positive client reviews.