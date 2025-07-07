Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (June 3, 2025) — The California Wine Festival returns to its coastal hometown of Santa Barbara for two unforgettable days of wine, gourmet bites and seaside celebration on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19, 2025. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, this hallmark summer experience brings together wine lovers and epicureans for a sun-soaked weekend of elevated tastings, local flavor and laid-back luxury.

“Santa Barbara holds a special place in our hearts—it’s where this entire festival began,” said Emily Kaufmann, Executive Director of California Wine Festival. “There’s nothing quite like sipping California’s finest wines just steps from the ocean.”

Festival Events

Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting

Friday, July 18 | 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Plaza del Sol, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort

633 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA

The weekend opens with the exclusive Sunset Rare & Reserve Tasting, hosted at Hilton Santa Barbara’s stunning Plaza del Sol. Guests will be welcomed with a sparkling wine reception under the stars before sampling rare and reserve-level wines from premier California regions including Napa Valley, Sonoma, Paso Robles and Santa Barbara County. Each pour is thoughtfully paired with gourmet bites from top local chefs, artisan cheeses, fresh fruits, olive oils and more. Experience a silent auction benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and live music, adding to the ambiance of the elegant evening.

Beachside Wine Festival

Saturday, July 19 | 1 – 4 p.m. (VIP Entry at 12 p.m.)

Chase Palm Park Oceanside

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA

The signature Beachside Wine Festival transforms Santa Barbara’s stunning waterfront park into a bustling tasting experience. Guests will enjoy hundreds of fine California wines, regional craft brews, and a dizzying array of gourmet food—from artisan cheeses and chocolates to fresh seafood and olive oils. The event also features the popular “Best Tri-Tip in the 805” BBQ Competition, where guests can sample and vote for their favorite tri-tip. Each guest receives a voting wristband tab upon entry; voting closes at 3 p.m.

This year, Sommsation is powering the VIP Pavilion and providing wines from the world’s best independent wineries and gourmet bites from top chefs. VIP ticket holders can enjoy curated food and wine pairings, blind tastings and unique giveaways, and special seating in the Pavilion tent.

Festival Highlights & Sponsors

Festival Sponsors Include: Sommsation (VIP Pavilion) Icelandic Glacial – Official Water Sponsor The Point Market – Keepsake Wine Glass Sponsor BMW , High Flyer and Priest Ranch Wines , System Pavers,Traefer, The Tate Group, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, Andy Gump , Renewal by Andersen and Brick Barn Wine Estate , and more.

Food & Beverage Partners Include: [POPPED] Artisan Popcorn, aficio22, Aquamar/California Rolls, Barbareño, Buena Onda Empanadas, CHZ GUY/Coastal Specialty Foods, Costa Kitchen & Bar, Farm Fresh Home Foods, Finch & Fork, Gino Angelini Sauces, Goufrais Cocoa Confection, Icelandic Glacial, Kerrygold, Maiz Picante Taqueria, p.o.p. candy co., Santa Barbara WoodFire Catering, SiSi Cakes, The Blue Owl, and WATERLOO Sparkling Water.

Participating Wineries Include: Adobe Road Winery, Akash Winery & Vineyards, Archer Roose Wines, Arden, Ascension Cellars, Austin Hope, Barlow Vineyards, Bien Nacido Estate & J. Wilkes, Brick Barn Wine Estate, Cakebread (FRIDAY), Bezel from the Cakebread Family (SATURDAY), Cuvaison, Darcie Kent Estate Winery, Derby Wine Estates, Double Bond Wine, Foley Family Wines & Spirits, Goldschmidt Vineyards, Harvey and Harriet, Hawk & Horse Vineyards, High Flyer Wines/Priest Ranch, Kubani Wines, La Lieff Wines, Michael David Winery, Michael Mondavi Family Wines, Michael Pozzan Winery, Mizel Estate Wines, Navarro Vineyards, New Zealand Wine Navigator, Pasmosa, Perchance Estates, Pere Ventura, Puppy Love & Compassion, Quench + Temper, Rombauer Vineyards, San Simeon Wines, Terra Amata Vineyards, The Vinho, Wine Guy & Wine Gal, Ysidro, Zialena Winery, and dozens more from Napa, Sonoma, Paso Robles, Temecula and Santa Barbara wine country.

Special Features: “Best Tri-Tip in the 805” BBQ Competition – Sponsored by Traeger, where attendees vote on tastings from local BBQ champions. Featuring Beans BBQ & Catering, Best BBQ, Big G’s Barbecue, Convivo, Costa Kitchen & Bar, Glaze’s Smokehouse BBQ, High on the Hog, Market Forager, Oak and Fire, and Santa Barbara WoodFire Catering. Live Music – Friday’s tasting features soulful acoustic sets by Adam Lasher (former American Idol finalist), while Saturday’s beachside event features Upstream, SoCal’s premier reggae and steel drum band. Interactive Activations – Including a showcase of BMW’s newest vehicles, tasting lounges, photo ops and more.



California Wine Festival is a 21+ event. Tickets for California Wine Festival Carlsbad are available for pre-sale here and include all wine and food samples, plus an 18-oz keepsake wine glass. For more information, please visit CaliforniaWineFestival.com.

About California Wine Festival

California Wine Festival celebrates the fine wines and culinary offerings of California. A nationally recognized event series, it aims to showcase the beautiful wines, foods and landscapes of California. Founded in 2004 in Santa Barbara, California Wine Festival has grown to become one of the largest outdoor wine festivals in the state. Committed to sustainability, 90% of the waste from the festivals was diverted from the landfill in 2024. The festival has also raised funds for local charities across California, including the Foodbank of Santa Barbara, Surfrider Foundation and more. Join upcoming festivals in Carlsbad, Santa Barbara and Huntington Beach.

2025 Event Schedule

Carlsbad: June 20-21, 2025

June 20-21, 2025 Santa Barbara: July 18-19, 2025

July 18-19, 2025 Huntington Beach: October 17-18, 2025

For more information, visit CaliforniaWineFestival.com and follow us on social media: