Electric Off-Road & Landscape Equipment Demonstration in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is excited to announce a free electric off-road and landscape equipment demonstration:

WHEN: Wednesday, July 9, 10AM to 1PM

WHERE: Allan Hancock College – South Campus Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) Track, 1300 South College Drive, Santa Maria

The event is co-hosted with Allan Hancock College, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), Ventura County Air Pollution Control District, and Central Coast Community Energy (3CE). Users of off-road (tractors, utility task vehicles (UTVs), forklifts, excavators, dumpsters, etc.) and landscape (chainsaws, trimmers, edgers, blowers, mowers, etc.) equipment are encouraged to attend to see all-electric equipment in action. Attendees can also learn how to apply for funding to support the transition to zero emissions. Vendors participating in the event include Volvo Construction Equipment & Services, Central California Power, Xos, Berchtold Equipment, Pacific Equipment, Monarch, Warrior Machinery, Milwaukee Tools, and Makita. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a variety of electric equipment, including Monarch Tractor’s MK-V tractor, a mini excavator and loader from Volvo Construction Equipment & Services, a mini loader from Warrior Machinery, and the Xos Hub mobile electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

All of these pieces of equipment will be eligible to receive funding under APCD’s Clean Air Grants for Off-Road Equipment and Infrastructure programs. APCD staff will be at the event to offer more information about the funding opportunities available under the upcoming 2025 Clean Air Grants (CAG) program.

The application window for the 2025 CAG program will open Monday, July 28, and close Friday, September 5, 2025.

• Off-Road Equipment Replacements: $10,000 – $250,000 grants available for replacement projects for electric- or diesel-powered tractors, dozers, forklifts, loaders, excavators, scrapers, agricultural UTVs, ground support equipment, etc.

• Infrastructure: $10,000 – $250,000 grants available for electric vehicle battery charging stations, hydrogen fueling stations, portable power projects, etc.

Representatives from 3CE will be available to answers questions about rebates for replacement projects with all-electric agricultural equipment under the Ag Electrification Program. A variety of electric landscape equipment from Makita, Pacific Equipment, and Milwaukee tools will also be available for demonstration. Representatives from Ventura County APCD will be in attendance to share information about vouchers available under its Lawn & Garden Equipment Exchange Program, and future off-road equipment funding opportunities for businesses and organizations operating in Ventura County.

Please register for the demonstration here.

The first 100 people to register will receive a free lunch ticket upon arrival.

For details on the Clean Air Grants program, visit: https://www.ourair.org/grants/.

To sign up to receive updates about future APCD grant programs, please email grants@sbcapcd.org to be added to the email notification list.

Questions? Email: grants@sbcapcd.org