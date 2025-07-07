Columns

Granada Theatre Honors Sarah and Roger Chrisman

Generous Couple Lauded for Philanthropy and Service Over the Years

Board Chair Palmer Jackson, Jr., Chrisman Executive Director and President Caren Rager, Roger Chrisman, Honorary/Life Trustee Sarah Chrisman (sitting), Trustee Leslie Bains, and Harrison Bains. | Credit: Gail Arnold

On June 30, The Granada Theatre honored Sarah and Roger Chrisman for their exceptional support over the years. At an intimate reception held at the Birnam Wood estate of Boardmember Leslie Bains and Harrison Bains, Granada staff and board paid tribute to the generous couple for both their philanthropy and their expertise. Attendees included fellow Granada supporters, leaders of the Granada’s resident companies, and other community leaders.

After an al fresco reception, guests gathered for brief remarks by Chrisman Executive Director and President Caren Rager. She shared that Sarah’s and Roger’s passion, vision, and philanthropy helped transform The Granada Theatre into a world-class center, attracting top talent in the performing arts as well as acclaimed lecturers, comedians, and more.

Rager praised Sarah for her thoughtful and steady guidance as a founding and longstanding boardmember, including when she served as board president for several years. Board Chair Palmer Jackson Jr. added that Sarah’s contributions were such that the Board elected her to be the first-ever Honorary/Life Trustee.

Rager lauded Roger Chrisman, with his engineering background, for designing the theatre’s 4K rear projection cinema system and for earlier assisting in the theatre restoration design.

Boardmember and Montecito Bank & Trust Chair and CEO Janet Garufis with Mayor Randy Rowse | Gail Arnold
Leaders of Granada resident companies: Music Academy of the West President and CEO Shauna Quill, Opera Santa Barbara Artistic & General Director Kostis Protopapas, and S.B. Symphony President and CEO Kathryn Martin | Gail Arnold
