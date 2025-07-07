Highway 101 Southbound Divided Lanes Start July 12 in Montecito; Improved Northbound Lanes, New Auxiliary Lane, Northbound On-ramp at San Ysidro Road, and Off-ramp at Hermosillo Road Are Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MONTECITO, CALIFORNIA, July 7, 2025 – Construction on the Highway 101: Montecito and Santa Barbara South segments shifts to the southbound side. On Saturday night, July 12, the southbound freeway traffic will move to the median and be divided by safety barriers from Olive Mill Road to Posilipo Lane. The southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Road and the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road will close for construction that same night.

This follows the June 28 opening of reconstructed northbound lanes between Sheffield Drive and Hermosillo Road, a new northbound auxiliary lane between San Ysidro and Olive Mill Roads, an upgraded northbound on-ramp at San Ysidro Road, and an updated off-ramp at Hermosillo Road.

The southbound divided lanes enable crews to build new freeway lanes while keeping two lanes open for the traveling public during the day and protecting the bridge overcrossings at San Ysidro and Olive Mill Roads. A graphic below shows how the southbound lanes will be divided by a combination of concrete and flexible safety barriers for approximately one mile. Lanes will continue to have the standard 12-foot width.

Credit: Courtesy

The southbound on-ramp at Olive Mill Road will be closed for nine months for construction, and drivers can use a detour along North Jameson Lane to access the southbound on-ramp at Sheffield Drive. The southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Road will close for three months, and drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at Sheffield Drive as a detour. To view a timeline and detour maps, please visit http://www.SBROADS.com.

On northbound Highway 101, two improved freeway lanes between Sheffield Drive and Hermosillo Road, a new auxiliary lane, updated on- and off-ramps at San Ysidro Road, enhanced off-ramps at Olive Mill and Hermosillo Roads, drainage improvements, and new, wider bridge segments at Romero, San Ysidro, and Oak Creeks are all open. The northbound auxiliary lane improves merging for drivers entering and exiting the freeway between San Ysidro and Olive Mill Roads.

About the Montecito & Santa Barbara South Segments

Highway 101: Montecito includes a new peak-period carpool lane in each direction from the Romero Creek Bridge north to Olive Mill Road. Improved on- and off-ramps will be built as well as northbound and southbound auxiliary lanes between San Ysidro and Olive Mill Roads. Wider bridges will be built over Romero, San Ysidro, and Oak Creeks.

Highway 101: Santa Barbara South includes a new peak-period carpool lane in each direction from Olive Mill Road to Hermosillo Road. The project includes upgraded on- and off-ramps, two new sound walls, and updated drainage improvements.

Construction in the Montecito and Santa Barbara South segments is anticipated through 2026. The public is encouraged to find more information and sign up for biweekly construction updates on the project’s website at http://www.SBROADS.com, or by calling (805) 845.5112, or emailing info@SBROADS.com.

About Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara

The Montecito and Santa Barbara South segments are part of the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project that will add a new carpool lane in each direction between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara (10.9 miles), with 7 miles complete in three segments as of January 2025. The entire project includes improvements to current safety standards, new creek and highway bridges, interchanges, on- and off-ramps, and sound walls.

The Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project is a partnership between Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the County of Santa Barbara, and the Cities of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. The cost for construction of the five segments is approximately $700 million. Funding for construction has or is anticipated to be contributed from the following sources: Senate Bill 1 $295 million, state gas tax $265 million, $12 million from federal sources, and $128 million from Measure A. Measure A, a voter approved half-cent sales tax for Santa Barbara County transportation investments, has been critical to leverage state discretionary funding approved by the California Transportation Commission.