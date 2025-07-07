Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The new space exhibit will explore our nearest celestial neighbors, the forces of gravity, the tides, and moon cycles. Kids will be delighted to launch rockets and camp out under the stars. | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — | Exclusive Member Preview July 11 | Public Opening July 12

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History invites the public to journey beyond our atmosphere with the debut of Our Cosmic Coast, a brand-new, hands-on Space Sciences exhibit opening Saturday, July 12, 2025. With a community increasingly captivated by the cosmos—thanks to the Rubin Observatory’s groundbreaking photos, local NASA Solar System Ambassador-led classes, and a free talk about the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter at the Museum July 10—the exhibit arrives at the perfect moment to stoke curiosity and celebrate discovery.

Visitors to Our Cosmic Coast will explore the wonders of the solar system and their connection to Earth’s own history. The exhibit title invokes both the Central Coast as a longtime site of human wonder and appreciation for the cosmos, as well as Carl Sagan’s memorable metaphor: “the surface of the Earth is the shore of the cosmic ocean.” The exhibit’s interactive displays invite guests to wade out into that ocean to explore the astronomical forces behind the tides, seasons, and Moon phases. , Experiential stations play the unexpected sounds of space and spark awe with authentic meteorites older than Earth’s oldest rocks. Scale models of the planets convey the striking contrast in size between the rocky planets closer to the Sun and the giants of gas and ice further beyond.

The exhibit, open daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, is included with regular Museum admission. Members enjoy free admission year-round and an exclusive first look during the annual Members’ Party on Friday, July 11.

The Museum’s exhibits team is led by Director of Exhibits Melinda Morgan-Stowell, who shares praise for all the contributors to this new experience. “Our Cosmic Coast is a collaborative effort between Museum staff and astronomy experts in the community. We’re grateful to Krissie Cook and Chuck McPartlin of the S.B. Astronomical Unit and to Sandy Seale with Las Cumbres Observatory for their help. The exhibit features the amazing design and technical talents of Museum exhibits team members Dawson Escamilla, Charles Mitchell, and Jenna Savage-Davis. A shout out to our external partners as well, Flexhibit, Gizmo Art Production, Image Source, and Islay Events for their expert assistance!”

“Our community is more space-minded than ever,” says Luke Swetland, President & CEO of the Museum, “this exhibit brings space exploration home in a way that’s personal, playful, and deeply meaningful for all ages.”

To deepen the cosmic experience, guests are encouraged to attend scheduled shows in the adjacent Gladwin Planetarium and participate in solar viewing (weather permitting) at Palmer Observatory (daily 2:00–4:00 PM through August 1).

“Whether it’s exploring black holes, tracing constellations, or traveling to distant exoplanets, I want every planetarium show to be an unforgettable journey,” says Astronomy Programs Manager Ila Jade Komasa. “My goal as an educator is to help others see the beauty of the cosmos and our place in it,” an aim now ably supported by the new exhibit Komasa helped to create.

Plan your cosmic adventure at sbnature.org/astronomy and discover how the universe connects to life on our own beautiful coastal planet.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.