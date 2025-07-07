Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, CA – July 7, 2025 – On July 17, our community will gather once again — not in protest alone, but in reflection, remembrance, and renewed resolve. Join us for a Candlelight Vigil where voices will rise not in anger, but in powerful testimony. Local residents and community leaders will share stories of how injustice — past and present — has shaped their families, tested their courage, and strengthened their fight for freedom.

This evening of remembrance is part of a national call to action to “Make Good Trouble Live On” — a movement born from generations of struggle against injustice and the erosion of democracy. On this night, our candles will shine for those who came before us and for those who continue to fight today. On this night, we will Stand Up and Speak Out! Together, we will honor their sacrifices by sharing the truth and standing united.

On June 14, Santa Maria made history. Over 1,000 of you showed up to reject authoritarianism, reject silence, and say NO KINGS. You stood up for democracy, for dignity, and for a future rooted in justice. You were part of a national chorus — over 5 million strong in more than 2,100 communities — who rose together to say: enough is enough.

Now, on July 17, we invite you to gather once more in peace and purpose. As candles flicker and voices rise, we will listen to stories that remind us of why we fight, why we hope, and why we must never stop making good trouble.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: “Stand Up and Speak Out – Good Trouble Lives On!” – Candlelight Vigil & Community Storytelling

WHO: Santa Maria residents, community speakers, local organizations, and allies

WHEN: Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

WHERE: City Hall,110 E. Cook St., Santa Maria, CA

MEDIA RSVP & CONTACT: IndivisibleSantaMaria@gmail.com

This is more than a vigil — it’s a declaration that our history matters, our stories matter, and our future depends on remembering both. Bring your candles, your neighbors, and your hearts. Let us honor the past and commit to a more just tomorrow.

Together, we light the path forward.

Together, we Stand Up and Speak Out, and together, we Make Good Trouble Live On!

#SantaMariaVigil #GoodTroubleLivesOn #NoKings #MakeGoodTroubleLiveOn

#WeRemember #JusticeForAll #CandlelightVigilSantaMaria #StandUpSpeakOut