The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) Announces Appointment of Next President/Executive Director

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Bob Fuladi, a distinguished healthcare executive and entrepreneur, as its new President and Executive Director, effective July 14th, 2025.

Dr. Fuladi brings over 30 years of extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to CADA. A former board member of the organization, he possesses a deep understanding of its mission, coupled with a remarkable record of strategic leadership. Dr. Fuladi is the current Chief Strategic Officer at LIPAC Oncology, a company creating life-saving treatment options for cancer patients. Bob brings extensive leadership experience, having held senior executive roles including CEO, CSO, COO, and Executive Vice President across startups, healthcare systems, and pharmaceutical organizations. He has demonstrated a strong track record in regulatory compliance, quality improvement, and program innovation across hospital, ambulatory, and academic settings. In addition to his executive leadership, Bob is a clinical pharmaceutical scientist and a named inventor on patents.

He succeeds Victoria Rightmire, who has served as Interim Executive Director for the past year. Under Victoria’s leadership, CADA has made significant progress in several strategic areas, including the expansion of services in North County with a new Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Center and the procurement of funds for a new Adult Residential Treatment Program.

“We are deeply grateful to Victoria for her dedicated leadership during a period of transition and transformation,” said Gordon Auchincloss, Chair of CADA’s Board of Directors. “Her contributions have laid a tremendous groundwork. We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fuladi to lead our next chapter. His profound expertise in both the clinical and business sides of healthcare, combined with his innovative spirit and long-standing commitment to our community, makes him the perfect leader to build on our momentum and steer CADA toward an impactful future.”

To support a smooth transition, Victoria will continue working with CADA as an Executive Consultant for the coming months.

Dr. Fuladi, a Doctoral Candidate in Health Care Administration who also holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy and an MBA, shared his enthusiasm for joining the organization:

“Having served on various healthcare committees and boards, I’ve witnessed firsthand the urgent need for comprehensive, community-based services. CADA is a vital institution that transforms lives, and I am honored to become part of its dedicated team. I look forward to contributing my experience in program development and strategic growth to build upon the strong foundation that Victoria and the staff have created, and to help ensure we continue to meet the evolving behavioral health needs of Santa Barbara County.”

CADA has served Santa Barbara County since 1949, offering prevention, treatment, and recovery programs for youth, adults, and families affected by substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions.

For more information, please contact Luna Shalabi at lshalabi@cadasb.org.

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)

Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

CADA’s commitment to provide a continuum of quality care in a safe and nurturing environment is supported by productive partnerships with local schools, community leaders, law enforcement, health care providers, other nonprofits, businesses, and the media. Working together, this powerful network helps CADA clients get and stay healthy and lead positive, productive lives that strengthen families and our community. Services are provided without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. No one is turned away for inability to pay. For more information, visit http://www.cadasb.org.

CADA has a remarkable standing among Santa Barbara’s more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations. Only 28, including CADA, have earned the highest designations from both of the nation’s top nonprofit rating groups. CADA has consistently held a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the largest source of nonprofit data in the nation, and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the most utilized evaluator of nonprofits.