The Sensitive and Emmy Award-Winning Director Will Harper Announces ‘The Miracle of Magic’

Santa Barbara, CA – July 15, 2025 — Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Will Harper, known for cinematic storytelling that moves hearts and inspires action, proudly unveils his most intimate and healing work to date: The Miracle of Magic.

This profoundly tender feature documentary captures the emotional heartbeat of one woman’s journey to wholeness — led not by fame or fortune, but by two extraordinary animals and a love that never wavered.

At its core is Jeffyne Telson, founder of the beloved RESQCATS sanctuary. Her mission began with a broken heart and a calling. What followed was a life transformed by two of the most cherished soul animals ever to grace her path: a feline named Miracle and a wise, soulful Collie named Magic. Together, they did more than rescue others — they rescued her.By Jeffyne’s side stands her husband, Mitch Telson, a towering figure in the business world and a gentle, soulful animal lover whose unwavering support completes this sacred trinity. These three — Miracle, Magic, and Mitch — form the pyramid of love, the “Los Tres Saviors” that became the foundation of Jeffyne’s healing and legacy.

“This isn’t just a story about animals,” says Harper. “It’s about purpose. It’s about being seen and felt. And it’s about finding the strength to give — even when you have nothing left.”

But this film carries a deeper truth beneath its surface: though Jeffyne never had children of her own, she became a mother to thousands — to every frightened kitten, every abandoned soul, every volunteer and kindred spirit who stepped through the gates of RESQCATS. In this way, she earned a new name: M.O.M. — The Miracle of Magic.

M.O.M. is more than a title — it is a legacy:

• Mother of Many

• Messenger of Mercy

• Matriarch of Miracles

She is the Jane Goodall of the feline and canine world…

The Mother Teresa of the rescue movement…

And one of the most radiant mother figures of the century — not by birth, but by boundless love.

“The animals saved me more than I ever saved them,” says Jeffyne Telson. “Magic and Miracle were my teachers — every meow, every gaze, every quiet act of trust. They taught me what it means to be present, to love without asking for anything in return. And Mitch… he wasn’t my leader — he was my partner, my equal. We walked hand in hand, side by side, through the lost fields of these four-legged creatures that we all love to love. He’s my heart, and this film honors him too.”

A Crisis That Demands Action

More than 600 million stray cats and dogs roam our world today — silent citizens who live and die mostly unseen. In the U.S. alone, nearly 3.2 million cats enter shelters each year, but only a fraction ever find a true forever home. This is not background noise — it is a rising chorus of neglect that The Miracle of Magic dares to transform into hope.

A Collective E5ort: Crowdfunding & Live Giving Events

To bring this vision fully to life, the Miracle of Magic team will launch a dedicated crowdfunding campaign, alongside private donor gatherings, live fundraising screenings, andcommunity events designed to unite animal lovers, families, educators, and philanthropists under one promise: love rescues us all.

The team is actively inviting respected voices and celebrity advocates whose work reflects this mission — including animal champions like Morgan Freeman, whose legacy includes the Mississippi Animal Rescue League and the Morgan Freeman Equine Reproduction Research Unit, and global artist Alan Parsons, a lifelong supporter of humane causes. These living legends stand for the same truth this film carries: mercy is not a moment — it is a movement.

“This is our chance to pass forward what we’ve built,” says Mitch Telson. “Jeffyne and I know we won’t be here forever — but the love we’ve given these animals can outlive us if we teach the next generation how to care.”

A Timely Message for a World in Crisis

At a time when so much divides us, The Miracle of Magic reminds us that a single act of tenderness can still heal what hatred has broken. It is a quiet revolution — a living legacy — and an invitation to stand up, open the gate, and say, “Come home. You belong here too.”

A companion education and outreach campaign will accompany the film’s release, providing toolkits for shelters, community screening guides, school curriculum materials, and public awareness initiatives to amplify the impact of rescue and sensitivity-centered care.

“Every hand that reaches out, rescues.”

Press, Sponsorship & Celebrity Inquiries

Early screeners, media kits, giving tiers, and ways to get involved will be announced soon — because this story belongs to all of us.

Please contact:

Jane Harper | Janeww7k@gmail.com (408) 623-6598

ABOUT WILL HARPER

Will Harper is an Emmy Award-winning director and producer, whose work with Oprah,

Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Clint Eastwood, Prince Charles, Lenny Kravitz and others has shaped a

career defined by stories that move people from the seat to the soul.

The Miracle of Magic is his latest testament to one simple truth: Tenderness is timeless. Mercy is immortal.