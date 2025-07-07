Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — July 2, 2025 — Unity Shoppe is pleased to announce exciting updates to its Board of Directors, including the appointment of a new Board Chair, Vice Chair, and Secretary, as well as the addition of a new board member. These changes mark a new chapter of strong, visionary leadership in service of Unity Shoppe’s mission to support individuals and families in crisis with dignity and compassion.

Irene Rhodes has been named Chair of the Board. She is the CEO and Founder of Consumer Fire Products, Inc., the developers of FOAMSAFE Exterior Fire Protection Systems, which are designed to protect homes from wildfire. Irene has been at the forefront of creating innovative solutions for private industry where wildfire protection is concerned and brings strong leadership, entrepreneurial insight, and a deep commitment to community resilience.

“It is an honor to serve as Board Chair for Unity Shoppe, an organization that truly embodies compassion, dignity, and community support. I am inspired by the work being done every day to uplift individuals and families in crisis, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated staff, volunteers, and fellow board members to further strengthen our mission and impact in Santa Barbara County.”

— Irene Rhodes, Board Chair, Unity Shoppe

Michael Figueroa has been appointed Vice Chair. A business relationship manager with over 13 years at Chumash Enterprises, Michael has a longstanding history of fostering partnerships and supporting community initiatives, along with a strong personal dedication to Unity Shoppe’s mission.

Donnie Feller, Chief Operating Officer at the Turner Foundation, has been named Secretary. Donnie’s broad experience in nonprofit operations, organizational development, and strategic planning strengthens Unity Shoppe’s ability to grow and evolve its services. Unity Shoppe also proudly welcomes Justin Shane, CFP®, as its newest Board Member. A Wealth Advisor with Mercer Advisors, Justin is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional who has been guiding individuals and families through financial decision-making since 2013. He holds a degree in Finance from the University of Nevada, Reno, and is a dedicated advocate for economic empowerment and community support.

“This moment represents more than a shift in leadership—it’s a reflection of the strength and heart of our community,” said Angela Miller-Bevan, Executive Director/CEO of Unity Shoppe. “Irene, Michael, Donnie, and Justin bring a powerful combination of vision, compassion, and practical expertise. I’m confident their leadership will help Unity Shoppe expand our impact and deepen our commitment to serving individuals and families with Dignity, Respect and Choice.”

Current Unity Shoppe Board of Directors:

• Irene Rhodes, Chair

• Michael Figueroa, Vice Chair

• Donnie Feller, Secretary

• Reed Spangler, Treasurer

• Susan Rodriguez, Director

• Patti Boucher, Director

• Jonatha King, Director

• Catherine H. Macaulay, CPA, Director

• Lauren Davis, Director

• David Edelman, Director

• Bibi Moezzi, Director

• Justin Shane, CFP®, Director

About Unity Shoppe:

Unity Shoppe is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide residents of Santa Barbara County who are facing temporary conditions of poverty, natural disasters, or health crises with resources like groceries, clothing, and other essentials, all while reinforcing human dignity and encouraging self-sufficiency and independence.

For more information regarding the Board of Directors at Unity Shoppe, contact Angela Miller-Bevan at 805-965-4122 or angela@unityshoppe.org.