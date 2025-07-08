Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

We are pleased to inform our library patrons that Goleta Valley Library (GVL) Express will be open for visits beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9th. The temporary library site is located at 6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105 (the entrance is on the side of the building that faces the Goleta Valley Athletic Club).

Since this is a new space for all of us, we encourage you to read through the points below before visiting. This will help to make your first trip to GVL Express as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

Location

The Library is one of multiple tenants in this beautiful, shared building, so while many of our services are the same, there are some new rules which we will cover below.

Parking

There is a total of 20 parking spaces designated for Library patrons. These are marked with the word “Library” in each space. There are also two handicapped parking spaces for those with accessibility needs. Additionally, there is ample street parking on Los Carneros Way as well as overflow parking at City Hall right next door. Please note that any cars parked in spaces marked for other tenants may be subject to towing.

Metered Visits

The occupancy of the suite is a total of 35 individuals, so during peak hours we may need to meter how many patrons are inside at one time. If this occurs, please expect a brief wait before entering, and the possibility of a “short and sweet” visit inside GVL Express.

Our Library team is prepared to efficiently meet our patrons’ needs while maintaining public safety. We appreciate your patience as we transition into this new space together.

Hours and Returns

The hours at GVL Express remain the same as those at Goleta Valley Library:

Tuesday through Thursday: 10:00 am – 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday: 10:00am – 5:30pm

Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00pm

Closed Monday

Returns will be accepted inside GVL Express during open hours. Two exterior book drops are located at the front of Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) and the entrance to the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) for 24/7 returns. Materials are retrieved and checked in daily Tuesday-Sunday. Returns are also accepted at the Bookvan and at any Black Gold library.

Holds Pick-Up

If you have holds ready for pick-up on the Bookvan, please plan to pick them up from any of the Bookvan stops in Goleta or Isla Vista. The full Bookvan schedule is available here.

The Bookvan will be in Goleta on the following days and times this week, in addition to its Isla Vista stops:

Wednesday, July 9 th from 5:00 – 6:30pm at the Goleta Community Center

from 5:00 – 6:30pm at the Goleta Community Center Thursday, July 10 th from 5:00 – 8:00pm at the Goleta Community Center (Meet Me in Old Town)

from 5:00 – 8:00pm at the Goleta Community Center (Meet Me in Old Town) Friday, July 11 th from 9:30-11:30am at Stow Grove Park (Storytime)

from 9:30-11:30am at Stow Grove Park (Storytime) Saturday, July 12th from 10:00am-1:00pm at the Goleta Community Center

To help with the transition from Bookvan service to GVL Express, the Bookvan stops at the Goleta Community Center on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 – 6:30pm will continue through July 30th. The Bookvan stops at the Goleta Community Center on Saturdays will no longer continue after July 12th; however, patrons may pick up Bookvan holds in the Holds Pick-Up Room at GVL Express on Saturdays and Sundays through July 26th.

When placing new holds through the online catalog, you can select “Goleta Valley Library” to pick up your holds at GVL Express. Our modified collection will be back online and titles will be reservable again starting this week.

Summer Reading Program & Ongoing Events

The Summer Reading Program is running now through July 27th! Readers of all ages can register in person at GVL Express or online through Beanstack. Prizes can be redeemed from our friendly teen volunteers anytime during open hours, just as you might remember from prior summers at Goleta Valley Library. Don’t forget to register for our Silent Disco, which will be our grand finale event on July 26th!

Programming continues at the Goleta Community Center and at parks and open spaces across Goleta. Visit our online calendar of events or pick up a printed copy to attend Summer Reading Program events, craft workshops, book clubs, and more.

Computers

Four computers are available for public use. Patrons may still access up to two hours per day of total computer time. Sessions will be 30 minutes each to allow computer access to as many patrons as possible. Reservations are available upon request.

Patrons may access the internet, copying, printing, word processing, email, and more. For the comfort and security of all patrons in the smaller space, privacy screens will be in place during all computer sessions.

Donations

Donations of books, DVDs, and other materials are currently on pause. Please check back as we settle into our new home. Monetary donations are accepted and appreciated.

Thank you for your support of the Library during construction work at our main location at 500 N. Fairview Avenue. We look forward to welcoming you at GVL Express!

Goleta Valley Library