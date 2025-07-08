Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Stu Cleek, who has more than 35 years of experience in Christian higher education, has been named vice president for student life at Westmont.

“This is a significant and exciting moment for our campus community, and I’m deeply grateful for Stu’s legacy of faithful service during the past 26 years at Westmont,” said President Gayle D. Beebe.

Cleek has served Westmont with distinction in a variety of roles that have shaped the student experience and advanced the mission of the college. His leadership in launching and overseeing the Center for Student Success, effectively responding to a range of campus crises, and his advocacy for first-generation college students have profoundly affected the lives of countless Westmont students.

“Stu loves being with students and is deeply committed to creating an environment where they are holistically supported and encouraged to grow into the people God created them to be,” Beebe said. “His thoughtful, student-centered approach and unwavering commitment to Christ-centered education make him an exceptional choice to lead our Student Life division.”

Cleek earned a doctorate in higher education leadership from the University of Southern California, where he focused his research on the campus racial climate and student belonging at faith-based institutions. He also holds a Master of Education in college student affairs and a Bachelor of Arts in recreation from Azusa Pacific University.

He and his wife, Cathy, have three children, two of whom are Westmont alums. “I’m honored and excited to continue serving our students and the college in this new role,” Stu says. “I feel genuinely called to this work, and it’s a privilege to help shape the student experience as we pursue our shared mission at one of the nation’s preeminent Christian colleges. Doing so alongside trusted colleagues and friends, in a place that feels so much like home, is a true blessing.”

Cleek fills the position left by Edee Schulze, who retired in 2024 after serving in the role for a decade.