Regarding the e-bike problem, I was just on Calle Real near Turnpike and an e-bike with a group was coming in the opposite direction very fast in the middle of the lane, doing a wheelie the whole time. There was a police car behind me and I thought, wow, this is really good timing, this person is being so reckless. However the police just ignored it.

It’s so frustrating to see this selective enforcement of the law when something clearly so dangerous is going on in plain sight.